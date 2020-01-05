"Developments Have Taken Serious Turn": India After US Kills Iran General

New Delhi:

Foreign minister S Jaishankar today termed the ongoing US-Iran face-off "very serious". On Saturday, US President Donald Trump had announced that top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air attack. The war of words since has spiralled, with President Trump today threatening to target 52 cultural sites in Iran if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.

A tweet from Dr Jaishankar's official twitter handle this eveing read: "Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch."

