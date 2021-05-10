India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: India Records 4,03,738 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,092 Deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404. (FILE)

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 10, 2021 06:33 (IST) COVID-19: Rajasthan Chief Minister calls for strict enforcement of lockdown from May 10-24

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that the state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 should be strictly followed.

"There should not be any kind of laxity in enforcing the lockdown. Whoever violates the guideline, strict action should be taken against them," he said in a statement.



The Chief Minister said along with all efforts for investigation, treatment, vaccination and expansion of resources, the government will strictly follow the coronavirus-induced lockdown to prevent the spread of the infection. Without this, it is not possible to stop this deadly wave, he said.



He also conducted a high-level review on COVID-19 situation, lockdown and availability of resources.

May 10, 2021 06:05 (IST) COVID-19: Over 38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far

Delhi's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 38 lakh doses, informed the Delhi government on Sunday.



According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, as many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16, while 1,28,441 doses were administered on May 8.



"Vaccine doses received till date from the Government of India supply for beneficiaries above 45 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers stands at 43,20,490. Out of which, 38,53,300 doses have been utilised till date," the bulletin said.



The balance stock left with the Delhi government is 4,67,190 doses, it pointed out.