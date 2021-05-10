India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: India Records 4,03,738 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,092 Deaths

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death count climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Delhi's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 38 lakh doses, informed the Delhi government on Sunday.
According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, as many as 38,96,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses been administered across the national capital since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16, while 1,28,441 doses were administered on May 8.
"Vaccine doses received till date from the Government of India supply for beneficiaries above 45 years, frontline workers and healthcare workers stands at 43,20,490. Out of which, 38,53,300 doses have been utilised till date," the bulletin said.
The balance stock left with the Delhi government is 4,67,190 doses, it pointed out.
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,92,368 on Sunday as 3,299 more people tested positive for the infection while 48 new fatalities pushed the death count to 1,676, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The state, however, reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single day as 4,045 patients were discharged from hospitals.
Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 17 deaths, followed by four in Kamrup, three each in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, two each in Bongaigaon, Cachar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur, and one each in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Udalguri.