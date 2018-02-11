Independent Lawmaker B Nagendra Joins Congress, Presents Rahul Gandhi Rs 60 Lakh Statue BJP lawmaker from Vijaynagar B S Anand Singh also formally joined the party at the rally.

B Nagendra presented a Valmiki statue to Rahul Gandhi after he was welcomed into Congress Hosapete (Karnataka): Congress President Rahul Gandhi was presented a Rs 60 lakh gold coated statue by Independent lawmaker B Nagendra after he joined the party at a public rally Saturday.



Mr Nagendra presented a Valmiki statue to Rahul Gandhi on the stage after he was welcomed into the Congress party.



"The gold-coated statue cost Rs 60 lakh," B Nagendra told reporters.



Along with B Nagendra, BJP lawmaker from Vijaynagar B S Anand Singh also formally joined the party at the rally.



The BJP in a series of tweets, has come down on Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for inducting Mr Nagendra and Mr Singh, who are facing charges of illegal mining.



BJP Karnataka Unit President B S Yeddyurappa criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for inducting Mr Singh into Congress, saying it proved him to be a "corrupt opportunist."



"Dear 10 per cent CM Siddaramaiah, I would like to remind you, your padayatre in 2013 about the mining sector. Now, inducting Anand Singh into the Congress camp has only proved you are a corrupt opportunist. Case of amnesia," he tweeted.



