Video: Assam Auto Driver Punched, Kicked By Cops For Not Stopping

They policemen held him by his neck and throw him into the waiting police car.

An autorickshaw driver was kicked, thrashed, punched repeatedly in full public view by two policemen, one in civilian attire, on a street in Assam's Karbi Anglong for allegedly not stopping when the policemen signalled him to do so.

The incident, which took place on Sunday evening in Bokajan town, was captured on video and has since been shared widely on social media sparking a debate on police brutality.

In the video, the victim, dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts, is seen being held by two policemen who took turns to attack him. While one of them, in uniform, is seen throwing full punches and kicks, the other, in civilian clothes, uses a baton to thrash the helpless man.

The policemen is seen holding the man by his neck and rushing him into the waiting police car.