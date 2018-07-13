In Sunanda Pushkar Death, Top Court Disposes Subramanian Swamy's Plea

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at her hotel room in 2014. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy''s plea seeking a court monitored SIT probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, observing that a charge-sheet has already been filed and the tribal has commenced.

Justice Arun Mishra and Justice S. Abdul Nazir said "this matter is over" even as Swamy sought the court''s permission to make some comments.

Pushkar was wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Police have accused Tharoor of abetment to suicide by her. The trial court has granted Tharoor bail in the case.

Pushkar, who married Tharoor in 2010, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room at the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014.

Swamy had approached the top court against the Delhi High Court''s order that dismissed his plea for a court-monitored probe into Pushkar''s death.

On October 26, 2017, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Swamy''s plea while terming it as a "political interest litigation".