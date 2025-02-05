Pic: In Paytm CEO's Post Featuring Sam Altman, An AI Twist

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is currently in India as part of his whirlwind tour of Asia. He has been meeting several top government officials and industry leaders and today he met with Paytm MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Mr Sharma shared a photo with the OpenAI chief along with a clever headline - Sam Bh-ai. He hyphenated A and I, to spotlight the term of the era - AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The photo was originally shared by the official Paytm X headline. "When VSS asks ChatGPT and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real time... bhAI bhAI!" was the caption.

India's technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently met with Mr Altman and said that the billionaire was "willing to collaborate" in the country's effort to develop its own cut-price AI systems.

Mr Vaishnaw said he held a "super cool discussion" with Mr Altman in New Delhi, where they talked about India's "strategy of creating the entire AI stack" of graphics processing units (GPU), models and apps.

"India is an incredibly important market for AI in general and for OpenAI in particular," Altman told a closed-door meeting of Indian tech developers, in comments broadcast by the Press Trust of India news agency.

OpenAI was the firm that brought generative models to public consciousness in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT.

From February 10-11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-host an artificial intelligence summit in France, which Sam Altman is expected to attend.