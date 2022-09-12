In Nitish Kumar's Party, Woman Minister vs Woman MLA - And Now, A Lawsuit

This kind of behaviour is not done, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

An ugly fight between two leaders in Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal United (JDU) may soon reach the courtroom.

Leshi Singh, a Bihar minister, has slapped a defamation notice on her party MLA Bima Bharti, who has publicly questioned whether she deserves to be in Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

The minister has demanded Rs 5 crore in damages.

"I will seek legal remedy, but I maintain that Leshi Singh is involved in criminal activities," Bima Bharti said, confirming the notice.

Leshi Singh became a minister for the third time last month when Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and formed a new government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and other opposition parties.

Bima Bharti lashed out publicly against her colleague, who belongs to the same district (Purnea) as her. "What does the Chief Minister see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute to the party. Why are we not heard? Is it because we're from a backward caste," the MLA charged.

She even threatened to quit as an MLA if Leshi Singh was not removed.

Bima Bharti's outburst did not go down well with her party boss Nitish Kumar. "I cannot make everyone a minister every time," said the Bihar Chief Minister, stressing that Bima Bharti had also been minister twice.

"This kind of behaviour is not done. The party will speak with her (Ms Bharti) calmly. If she understands, fine. Or else, if she has thought of going here or there, she may consider that," added Nitish Kumar, furious.

"I'm shocked that she (Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 and 2019. I'll meet her and discuss this," he said.

The BJP, seizing the chance to target Nitish Kumar, said allegations against Leshi Singh had also been made in the past by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav when he was leader of opposition.

Ms Singh declined to comment on the notice but told reporters "I have explained the issue to the party's national president Lalan Singh. I hold nothing against her (Bharti), though if she begrudges my standing, it is her problem".