In Gurgaon, Ex NSG Commando Shoots Sarpanch, Who Was His Friend Say Police A former NSG commando surrenders after firing at a village sarpanch in Gurgaon on Wednesday evening.

Gurgaon: A former commando of the prestigious National Security Guard or NSG has surrendered before the police, after firing at the sarpanch of Kasan village near Manesar. The incident took place at Cyber City in Gurgaon, on Wednesday evening, at about 8:30 pm.



Eyewitnesses describe the former NSG commando, Sunder and the sarpanch, Bahadur Singh, were having a conversation when the Mr Sunder suddenly took out a revolver and sprayed the sarpanch with bullets. The sarpanch died when he was being taken to the hospital.



Initial questioning has revealed that the former commando shot the sarpanch over a financial dispute, Dharmvir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Manesar told news agency ANI.

Senior officials at the spot after ex NSG commando shoots sarpanch in Gurgaon



Police say the sarpanch was also a former armyman and a close friend of the ex NSG commando.



Locals say both the former commando and the sarpanch were old friends and they met nearly every evening, at the local eatery. The shooting has stunned everyone who knew the two, say the villagers.



