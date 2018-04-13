In Gurgaon, Ex NSG Commando Shoots Sarpanch, Who Was His Friend Say Police

Eyewitnesses describe the former NSG commando, Sunder and the sarpanch, Bahadur Singh, were having a conversation when the Mr Sunder suddenly took out a revolver and sprayed the sarpanch with bullets. The sarpanch died when he was being taken to the hospital.
Initial questioning has revealed that the former commando shot the sarpanch over a financial dispute, Dharmvir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Manesar told news agency ANI.
After the incident, tension spread in the area. Senior police officers including the deputy commissioner reached the spot, with a large contingent of forces. There was heavy police deployment in the village and hospital.
Locals say both the former commando and the sarpanch were old friends and they met nearly every evening, at the local eatery. The shooting has stunned everyone who knew the two, say the villagers.