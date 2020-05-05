In Bengal, 30% Costlier Liquor As Shops Open Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Liquor shops opened across India after more than 40 days.

Amid a lack of clarity about re-opening of liquor stores in Bengal, hundreds across Kolkata queued up outside outlets on Monday morning to buy alcohol from the shops shut since coronavirus lockdown began on March 25. In some parts - Kaligjat and Tollygunje - police had to resort to force to control crowds.

According to sources, liquor store owners were advised by the excise department to not open the shops due to the volatile situation. At 3 pm, a notice was received as the vendors saw people braving the lockdown to stand in mile-long queues for hours and buy alcohol at a 30 per cent higher price.

"It's all about the state trying to earn money," said a young man waiting in a queue at a shop in Salt Lake.

Other men around laughed and asked if the young man had come to buy alcohol to help the state exchequer. "No," he replied, laughing. "I have come here to buy it for myself. There is so little to do at home during the lockdown."

Most customers - unhappy with the price hike - called it "COVID-19 tax". The additional sales tax comes at a time when the state government badly needs to earn revenue.

Those in queues in the afternoon made sure to adhere to social distancing rules; they wore masks. This was in strike contrast to the crowds earlier in the day that were baton-charged as people -many of them without masks - flouted physical distancing norms.

The shutters went up at 3 pm. The state government ordered that no shops will open in containment zones; only standalone liquor shops will re-open and not the ones in malls or market complexes.

No more than five people are allowed to stand in queues at store. In Kolkata, long queues in several parts were orderly and people were wearing masks. "No mask, no liquor," signs outside shops read.

Excise commissioner order also says that not more than two bottles of alcohol will be sold to one customer.

For the Bengal government, opening of liquor stores is imperative as excise duty is a major source of revenue. It has lost nearly Rs 1000 crore worth of revenues for the 40 days that alcohol shops stayed shut. Last year, the state earned Rs 11,626.99 crore as excise duty.

For 2020-21, earning has been projected at Rs 12731 crore.

Sources say revenue is likely to be higher by Rs 3000 to 4000 crore as the government has imposed a 30% sales tax on every bottle of liquor sold whether it is IMFL or country liquor.