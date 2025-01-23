In A First For Rajasthan, State To Get Two Tigers From Madhya Pradesh

A tiger and tigress from Madhya Pradesh are set to make their way to the Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi in Rajasthan's first inter-state transfer and authorities are making preparations to receive their new residents.

While the exact date of the transfer - which is supposed to happen from the Pench Tiger Reserve and has been approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority - is yet to be finalised and the tiger and tigress pair is in the process of being identified, the tiger reserve has already built two soft enclosures for them. Once the pair arrives, the tiger population in the reserve will increase to nine, including cubs.

They will also serve another very important purpose, said Deputy Conservator of Forests Arvind Kumar.

"Tigers within the state are from one gene pool, in the sense that they have same ancestors. Once the male and female come from Pench, there will be a new gene pool and new cubs born in Rajasthan from the mixed gene pool will be healthier," said Mr Kumar.

He said officials are in the process of identifying the tigers that will be transferred.

The forests of Bundi offer approximately 150 caves suitable for tiger cubs, making it the ideal location for the first tiger transfer into Rajasthan. The sanctuary is spread over 800 sq. kilometres, adjoining the Ranthambore National Park and Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve, and has a strong base of prey, including deer.

Rajasthan has also seen an intra-state relocation effort before, when tigers were wiped out from the Sariska Tiger Reserve because of poaching and some were relocated from the Rathambore National Park in 2008.

At Bundi, a third enclosure is also being built, because authorities are hopeful they will get a tiger from Maharashtra in the near future.

"We believe that a tiger may be moved here from Maharashtra. We need to have a new gene pool of tigers in Rajasthan and Bundi is aptly suited for this translocation," said wildlife lover Vithal Kumar.

"Soon, Bundi will be among the best reserves in Rajasthan," he added.