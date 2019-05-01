Super 30 Students From State-Owned Coaching Centre Crack IIT-JEE Mains

A total of 11, 47,125 candidates appeared for JEE Mains this year. (Representational)

All 30 underprivileged students of a Dehradun-based coaching Centre run by telecom PSU RailTel cracked the IIT-JEE Mains this years. The Centre, RailTel Akansha Super 30, is part of RailTel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. It provides an 11-month intensive coaching including boarding facilities, to talented students from economically weaker sections of society at no cost.

The objective of the program is to provide a conducive environment to the students to enable them to focus on their studies.

The official handle of RailTel tweeted the news saying it was a "proud moment for us".

A total of 11, 47,125 candidates appeared for JEE Mains this year and only 24 students secured 100 percentile. Delhi's Shubham Srivastava topped this year's exam.

RailTel Corporation is a 'Mini Ratna (category -I)' public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Railways Ministry and Centre for Social Responsibility & Leadership (CSRL). It is one of the largest neutral telecom service providers in the country, with a pan -India optic fiber network reaching around 70 per cent of India's population.

