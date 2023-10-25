'IAS, IPS Working For KCR': Telangana Congress Chief Complains To Poll Body

"In Telangana, IAS officers, IPS officers are working for BRS party."

As the election season grips the country, the Congress party registered their complaints with the Elections Commission against the state parties.

In Telangana, Congress registered complaint with the election authority against Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) alleging that the party is involving retired relatives and IAS, IPS officers for work political work.

Speaking to Election Commission after the meeting with the Election Commission, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy said, "In Telangana, IAS officers, IPS officers are working for BRS party...so many relatives of KCR have been given various duties after their retirement, to monitor and observe opposition parties, we have complained about this. ..media channels and newspapers run by the KCR family write negative things about Congress intentionally...in national media also opposition parties must get equal space, we have spoken about that as well..."

Mr Reddy asserted that they have requested the Election Commission to ban liquor until the state elections are over.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party delegation also held a meeting with the Election Commission of India in Chhattisgarh ahead of the assembly elections. The Congress delegation submited 8 memorandums and filed 8 complaints.

Speaking on the matter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that Congress has given 8 memorandums and filed 8 complaints. The delegation also complained against Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's election speech in Chhattisgarh, he added.

Speaking about the meeting with the election commission, party leader Salman Khurshid said "Baseless things that are being said are very dangerous, it can deteriorate the election situation, we have objection regarding it so we have put forward that in front of Election Commission...action must be taken, such people must be stopped from contesting elections. There are so many decisions the Election Commission can take, we hope the Election Commission will do something regarding this".

The five states including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are going to be held in the month of November. The results for the 5 key states will be given on December 3

