IAF Contingent Lands At France's Air Force Base For Garuda Exercise

An Indian Air Force contingent landed at Air Force Base in France's Mont-de-Marsan on Friday for the Indo-French joint exercise Garuda.

Base Commander Air Base Mont-De-Marsan Colonel Gaudillere received the Indian Air Force contingent on arrival.

"IAF contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France, today. The IAF contingent was given a warm welcome by the French Air Force. The Air warriors of IAF are ready for flying operations," IAF said in a tweet.

The exercise will take place between July 1 and July 14 in France.

In a video posted on Twitter by the IAF on June 24, Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade had said, "The Indo-French joint exercise Garuda is going to be conducted in France very shortly."

"This is the sixth edition of the exercise which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer," he added.

"A contingent of 4x Su-30 MKI, 2x C-17 and 1x 1L-78 tanker of the Indian Air Force will fly to France to participate in this exercise," he said.

India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

