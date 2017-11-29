How A Modest Government Bungalow In Rajkot Turned Into Makeshift PM Office

For about 10 hours since late last evening, a modest government bungalow, which serves as the circuit house in Gujarat's Rajkot, turned into a makeshift Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived there after hosting Ivanka Trump, daughter of US president Donald Trump, for dinner in Hyderabad.The three-bedroom circuit house, an old heritage style building, only hosts top political leaders who are protected by the elite Special Protection Group or SPG. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has stayed there once. But this was the first time that PM Modi stayed at the circuit house.The PM's overnight stay meant the bungalow had to be rewired to ensure uninterrupted internet services and multiple telephone lines were set up for the use of officials and members of his staff accompanying him.More than two dozen officers and SPG commandos had landed in the city two days before to ensure the Rajkot circuit house was spruced up to host the Prime Minister. Security was upgraded in the area surrounding the circuit house."All facilities for smooth functioning of the PM's stay and also hotlines were made functional," a senior official told NDTV."When the PM travels the entire entourage travels with him so facilities at par had to be provided and state government is responsible for that," said a senior level functionary who was responsible for the arrangements.PM Modi usually flies in straight for the day's campaigning. Today, he had an early start, with four rallies to address, three in Saurashtra, where Rajkot is, and one in south Gujarat. The PM's first rally was in Morbi, about 70 km from the circuit house.Gujarat is PM Modi's home state and he served for 13 years as its chief minister before moving to Delhi as Prime Minister after leading his party to a big win in the 2014 national election. The state will vote on December 9 and December 14 and results will be announced on December 18. Prime Minister began a super-charged campaign on Monday that will see him address over 30 public meetings and rallies before voting.