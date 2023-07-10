Himachal Chief Minister's 'Stay Indoors' Message Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Himachal has been worst-hit by the rain rampage in north India

As the hill state of Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain after yesterday's devastation, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.

"I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines -- 1100, 1070, 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyone stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you," he said in a video message.

The Chief Minister requested legislators to camp in their constituencies and help out the public. "Please help people during this calamity and ensure that they are compensated for their losses," he said.

The state government, he said, is trying to rescue those stranded and 14 people have killed in the calamity so far.

Himachal has been worst-hit by the monsoon fury that has also choked the National Capital Region and parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Scary visuals of landslides and flooding from the hill state have been doing the rounds on social media as disaster response forces go all-out to rescue those stranded. Manali, Kullu, Kinnair and Chamba are among those worst-affected.