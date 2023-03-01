Heavy Snowfall In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh Blocks 120 Roads

Vehicles covered in a thick blanket of snow following heavy snowfall in Manali.

Snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh blocked 120 roads, including three national highways, on Wednesday.

The meteorological department also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4.

Gondla received 6 cm of snowfall, followed by 5.5 cm in Kalpa, 4 cm each in Khadrala, Keylong and Kukumseri, 3 cm in Kothi and 2 cm in Udaipur.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh also received intermittent rains.

Manali received 11 mm of rainfall; Tinder and Theog 9 mm each; Chaupal 8 mm; Shillaro, Banjar, Kotkhai and Manali 7 mm each; Shimla, Mashobra, Dalhousie and Rohru 5 mm each; Shimla, Bharmour, Bhuntar and Kasol 4 mm each; and Wangtoo and Jubbal Hatti 3 mm each.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4. It has also predicted a wet spell till March 5 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 4.

Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 117 mm of rain against the normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent, during the winter season from January 1 to February 28.

