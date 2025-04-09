Weather Department Issues Heatwave Alert For 6 States

The India Meteorological Department issued heatwave warning for Delhi and its adjoining areas today. Prevailing heat wave conditions over northwest India will also subside from tomorrow, the weather officials said.

Other affected states include Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Delhi today recorded the warmest night of the season with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius. The weather officials have forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in 20 district of Rajasthan.

The yellow alert has been sounded in districts -- Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Pali, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar -- while an orange alert has been issued in Sri Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu.

The weather department recently ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon but has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead. The latest forecast indicates above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2025.

With the ongoing heatwave, people have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and stay informed through official weather updates.