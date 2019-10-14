State Elections 2019 Live Updates: Day After Rallies In Maharashtra, Focus Today On Haryana

A day after BJP and Congress campaigned in poll-bound Maharashtra, the rival parties are set to hold election rallies in Haryana, nearly a week before the state elections. Both the states vote on October 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in Haryana this week where he launched the state election campaign last month saying, "It is clear whom Haryana will bless in the coming days".

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will also raise the poll pitch in Haryana today while Rahul Gandhi seeks votes for Congress.

On Sunday, the two rival parties launched scathing attacks at each other. As PM Modi dared the opposition parties to reverse centre's move on scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Rahul Gandhi invoked Rafale deal, his major poll plank in national elections, during a rally in Maharashtra.

Here are the live updates of election campaign in Haryana and Maharashtra: