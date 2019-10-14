State Elections 2019 Live Updates: Day After Rallies In Maharashtra, Focus Today On Haryana

PM Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in Haryana this week where he launched the state election campaign last month saying "It is clear whom Haryana will bless in the coming days".

Updated: October 14, 2019 15:10 IST
PM Modi attacked opposition parties on Sunday over cente's move to scrap J&K's special status.

A day after BJP and Congress campaigned in poll-bound Maharashtra, the rival parties are set to hold election rallies in Haryana, nearly a week before the state elections. Both the states vote on October 21. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in Haryana this week where he launched the state election campaign last month saying, "It is clear whom Haryana will bless in the coming days".

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will also raise the poll pitch in Haryana today while Rahul Gandhi seeks votes for Congress. 

On Sunday, the two rival parties launched scathing attacks at each other. As PM Modi dared the opposition parties to reverse centre's move on scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Rahul Gandhi invoked Rafale deal, his major poll plank in national elections, during a rally in Maharashtra. 

Here are the live updates of election campaign in Haryana and Maharashtra:




Oct 14, 2019
15:10 (IST)
Now, when I have entered the political dangal, I need the same support: Babita Phogat
Wrestler Babita Phogat's entry into the political "dangal'' has spiced up the contest for the Dadri assembly seat.  The 29-year-old BJP candidate is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. 

"Now, when I have entered the political dangal, I need the same love and support," Babita Phogat said. 
Oct 14, 2019
13:55 (IST)
