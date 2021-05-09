Haryana Lockdown Extended Till May 17 With Stricter Measures

Haryana reported 13,548 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the case tally to 6,15,897. (File)

The ongoing lockdown in Haryana has been extended till May 17, with more stringent restrictions in place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government said today.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of Corona in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon," Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said.

Earlier, a week-long complete lockdown was imposed from May 3 till today to curb the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

Vaccination centres, banks and essential services were functional during this week's lockdown.

A detailed order of the lockdown extension is awaited.

Haryana reported 13,548 new coronavirus cases today, taking the case tally to 6,15,897 while 12,639 recoveries brought the active number of cases in the state to 1,16,867.

The state recorded 151 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

Haryana is among the top 10 states in India that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered across the country today.

The state has also been witnessing a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiraling cases. Mr Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

