Haryana Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi On Holiday Ahead Of Polls, Says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being on "holiday" during assembly elections and asked him to make his stand clear on the centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana, Mr Shah slammed the Congress for "dynastic rule".

"Congress party had opposed triple talaq bill, surgical strikes, airstrike and the removal of Article 370. When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah's jibe at Mr Gandhi came amid reports suggesting that the former Congress chief is travelling abroad ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in both states.

Mr Shah said dynastic parties such as the Congress were "termites" that weaken democracy.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced India's prestige abroad.

"The honour which PM Modi receives is not his honour or that of BJP but of the 125 crore people of India," he said.

Mr Shah further said the Prime Minister has taken the initiative to make the country a 5 trillion dollar economy and Haryana has an important role to play in it.

Mr Shah said the Manohar Lal Khattar government has taken steps for every section including farmers.

