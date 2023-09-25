Thieves Drill Hole In Wall Of Bank In Haryana's Ambala, Flee With Jewellery

The incident came to light on Monday morning and the bank staff then alerted police (Representational)

Thieves struck at a cooperative bank in Haryana's Ambala and stole jewellery and other valuable items.

The burglars entered the bank by drilling a hole in a wall using a gas cutter and a hammer and broke open 32 lockers to steal the valuables, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning and the bank staff then alerted the police. It is suspected that the burglars carried out the heist either on Saturday or Sunday when the bank was closed.

"The burglars entered the bank after drilling a hole in a wall. They broke the wall of the strong room, cut open 32 lockers, and stole jewellery and other valuables. The valuables were kept in 24 bank lockers. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained," Bank Manager, Bharat Bhushan said.

Police said they were scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas and assured the accused would be arrested soon.

"A joint operation by the cybercrime team, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1 and CIA-2), and Baldev Nagar police officials has been launched to arrest the thieves, "Mr Kumar said.

Meanwhile, some bank customers, furious over the incident, reached the spot and demanded the bank to compensate for their losses.

"We kept our valuables in the bank for our security but they have now been stolen. The bank must act now," one of the customers said.