National Best Friends Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images To Share

National Best Friends Day 2021: Imagine life without a best friend. No matter what best friends are always by our side in times of crisis, often even before family can. Amid the coronavirus pandemic friends have stood behind each other like a rock. On National Best Friends Day, a big 'thank you' to all who went out of their way and supported people during the unprecedented pandemic situation. National Best Friends Day is celebrated in the United States on June 8. Celebrating best friends day is one of the ways we can say how much we love our friends. Whether its about sharing secrets, going on a holiday or chatting late into the night, can we think of a day without friends. The US Congress, in 1935, decided to devote a day to pay tribute to friendships. Happy National Friends Day!

Happy National Friends Day! may our beautiful friendship always stay the same.

You are the kindest, funniest and most helpful person I've ever met. Happy National Friends Day!'

Thank you for being my bestie! Happy Best Friends Day!

Happy National Friends Day to all the amazing people who touched out lives during difficult times.

I count myself lucky to have you as by best friend! Happy Best Friends Day buddy!

"There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing" - Jennifer Aniston

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends" - Jane Austen

"Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust" - Jesse Owens

"I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends" - Reese Witherspoon

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend" -Martin Luther King, Jr.

