Happy April Fools' Day 2022: Here Are Some Funny Wishes, Messages, And Jokes That You Can Share

Happy April Fools' Day: The Day is celebrated on April 1 every year.

Every year on April 1, April Fools' Day is celebrated. It's a day when people crack jokes or play pranks on each other. The day is also known as All Fools' Day. People fool around with their loved ones through texts and pranks. On this day, people are expected to not mind if a joke is made about them or with them. However, we must remember that our jokes are not hurtful to anyone.

If you want to send your friends April Fools' Day messages and wishes, we have a few jokes for you. Take your pick from this list.

-- It's April Fools' Day! Wishing you a day that's ‘fool' of fun.

-- It's better to keep your mouth shut and have people think you're a fool than to open it and eliminate all doubt. Happy April Fool's Day.

-- I may forget to wish you on your birthday, festivals, or other special occasions, but I am grateful to God that I remember and wish you on this very unique day created just for you. Happy April Fool's Day.

-- Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

-- April Fool's Day has been cancelled this year. But don't worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

-- It's your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool's Day.

-- You are extremely valuable to me. Even for a moment, I can't imagine my existence without you. I am aware of you at all times! Don't put too much strain on your head! I'm referring to oxygen. Happy April Fool's Day.

-- It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and you have done a great job so far. Happy April Fool's Day.

-- You are gorgeous, amazing, intelligent, talented, caring, and understanding. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool's Day.

-- There's so much tension in the world. So, let's take a one-day break from them. Best wishes on April Fool's Day to you.

-- A very Happy April Fool's Day to you. Let's show the world's smartest people that they're also a bit foolish at times.