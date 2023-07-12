Gujarat Woman Gets Husband Arrested 7 Times In Less Than 10 Years, Bails Him Out: Report

Premchand was last released from jail on July 4.

A strange case has come to fore from Gujarat's Mehasana where a woman got her husband arrested for domestic violence seven times in less than 10 years. But after each arrest, she would step in as guarantor and arrange for the man's release, according to Times of India. The outlet said the couple - Premchand Mali and his wife Sonu - lives in Kadi town in Mehsana district.

The two got married in the year 2001 and trouble began in their relationship in 2014. Sonu filed the first case against her husband in 2015, accusing him of physical assault. It led to a court order for him to pay her a monthly alimony of Rs 2,000.

However, Premchand, a daily wager earner, struggled to pay the alimony amount resulting in his arrest. Premchand spent five months in prison but surprisingly, Sonu stepped in to secure his release and arranged for his bail, said the outlet. Though the husband and wife started live separately, they remained entangled in a complicated web of fight, separation and reconciliation.

After some time, they even got together but the fights kept getting uglier. Citing legal documents, the TOI report said that Premchand was arrested every year from 2016 to 2018 on complaints from Sonu, who accused him of causing harm. But every time, she would secure his release.

Premchand was jailed in 2019 and 2020 too, having missed the alimony payments, but was again saved by Sonu.

The latest arrest happened earlier this year when Premchand was again unable to pay the alimony. Sonu once again secured his release on July 4 and they returned to their home in Kadi, said the TOI report.

This time, Premchand discovered that his wallet and cellphone were missing and confronted Sonu. She denied any knowledge about their whereabouts, which led to an argument between them. It quickly escalated into a physical fight and both assaulted each other.

Premchand finally left the home and went to live with his mother in Patan. He also filed a police complaint, accusing Sonu and their son of harming him.