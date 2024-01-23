'Gujarat Will Vote PM Modi To Power In All 26 Seats Again': BJP Chief

BJP won in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat in the 2014 and 2019 elections (File)

Exuding confidence ahead of the ensuing general elections, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the public will vote the BJP to victory on all 26 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats.

"You have set a track record of winning 26 out of 26 seats. I believe that the people of Gujarat will vote PM Modi to power in 26 out of 26 seats again and contribute to creating a "Vikshit Bharat, Samarth Bharat and Saksham Bharat," the BJP chief said.

He was addressing BJP workers and leaders after inaugurating the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency office in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad.

The BJP chief said that the party will not only emerge victorious but will also break its previous electoral record by a much larger seat tally.

"I believe we will emerge victorious as well as cross our previous electoral record with a large number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," JP Nadda said.

The BJP won in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat in the 2014 and 2019 elections with 60.1 per cent and 63.1 per cent vote share respectively. The Congress did not manage to win any seats in the last two Lok Sabha elections in the state. However, it was able to bag 33.5 per cent votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 32.6 per cent votes in the 2019 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Further, JP Nadda accused the Congress party and other parties of doing divisive politics for 70 years, based on caste, region, and religion, to divide the country and fill their own pockets.

"For 70 years, the Congress party and other parties have been doing politics on the basis of caste, region, and religion. They have been doing vote bank politics, dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion, and filling their own homes and families," JP Nadda said.

"But since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the definition of politics in the country has changed. Now, only those who will go to the people with a report card based on their work will be able to do politics in the country. Today, it is the politics of accountability, the politics of credibility," he added.

Further, the BJP Chief alleged, "The Congress and INDI Alliance parties are talking about the caste census. But they do not have any interest in the caste census. They are just doing vote bank politics on the caste census issue."

JP Nadda claimed that PM Modi has united the country by focusing on common goals rather than dividing it on the basis of caste and religion.

"The BJP has rightly understood the caste census and said that we are with it. But our PM, Modi, has said that there are only four castes in India. And those four castes are: G for Garib (poor), Y for Yuva (youth), A for Annadata Kisan (farmers who provide food) and N for Nari Shakti (women's power). These are the four castes for whom we have to work. In other words, the INDI alliance was dividing the country in the name of caste, and Modi ji has worked to unite the country in the name of 'GYAN' (knowledge)," JP Nadda said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)