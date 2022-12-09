Gujarat Election Results 2022 In 10 Numbers

156 - Best seat tally for any political party in Gujarat's electoral history, beating Congress' 37-year-old record of 149 seats in the 1985 elections. Until now, the BJP's best seat tally was 127 in the 2002 polls.

52.50 - Percentage of votes won by the BJP. This is the highest-ever vote share gained by the party in Gujarat, surpassing its 2002 record of 49.85 per cent. It is also the second-best vote share for any party since the 1985 elections.

17 - Congress's lowest seat tally in Gujarat; its previous low was 33 seats in the 1990 elections. Interestingly, the 1990 elections were a triangular contest between the BJP, Janata Dal and the Congress. After the dismal performance, it is likely to lose the Leader of Opposition position in the new Assembly.

500,000 + - Total votes that went to None Of The Above (NOTA), accounting for 1.57 per cent of the total vote share. This is less than what it polled in the 2017 polls. In the last election, NOTA polled over 5.51 lakh votes and accounted for 1.8 per cent of the vote share. Nevertheless, NOTA still got more votes than national parties like the BSP (0.50 per cent) and the NCP (0.24 per cent).

8 - Pabubhai Manek won his seat - Dwarka - for the eighth consecutive time. He defeated his Congress rival Ahir Mulubhai Ranmalbhai Kandoriya by a margin of 5,327 votes. In the new Assembly, Manek will be the senior-most legislator.

577 - Narrowest margin of victory in this election. The BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja won the Rapar Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Bhachubhai Aarethiya of the Congress party.

1,92,263 - Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's victory margin in Ghatlodia. Patel's victory margin is the highest in this election. In the last elections too, his victory margin of 1.17 lakh was the highest.

35 - Number of the constituencies where the Aam Aadmi Party ended up as the runner up. The Kejriwal-led party won five seats in the 2022 elections.

12.92 - Total percentage of votes secured by the Aam Aadmi Party in this election. The party polled over 41 lakh votes and emerged as the third largest party in the incoming Assembly.