Gujarat Day 2023: History And Significance Of State's Formation Day

Gujarat Day 2023: The state is known for its rich culture and traditions.

Gujarat is celebrating its formation day on Monday (May 1), when it was carved out as a separate state in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds. On the same day, Maharashtra was also formed to address the demand of the Marathi-speaking people. The two states were created through the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960. Since then, the statehood foundation days are celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. This year, for the first time, the governor houses in both the states will hold programmes to mark the occasion as part of the government's thrust on celebrating the country's cultural diversity and different traditions.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders wished the people of both the states to celebrate their creation.

"On Gujarat Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially to all the residents of the state. The land of Gujarat is the land of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel," President Murmu said on Twitter in Hindi.

"The enterprising and progressive people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. I wish that Gujarat continues to move forward on the path of progress and the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state grow," she added.

Vice-President Dhankar extended warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on this day. "Warm greetings on the statehood day of Gujarat! Blessed with abundant natural and cultural heritage, Gujarat has contributed immensely to our national development. My best wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous Gujarat," he said.

PM Modi, meanwhile, highlighted the milestones achieved by Gujarat since its creation.

"Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead," he said in a tweet.

As both Maharashtra and Gujarat were coastal states, they emerged as economic hubs. Even before Independence, Gujarat played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country and was known as the "Jewel of western India".