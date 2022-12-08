PM Tweets 'Thank You, Gujarat' After BJP's Phenomenal Result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a big "Thank you to his home state Gujarat today after the party's record-breaking victory, saying he is "overcome with a lot of emotions". "People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," he said in one of a series of tweets.

He also thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for their "affection and support". "We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come," read his message for the state, where the party is trailing the Congress.

Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

He also thanked the BJP workers in the state, saying each of them is a "champion".

To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

In Gujarat, the BJP has forged a record win, breaking the all-time high score of 149 by the Congress in 1985. The party is leading on 150-plus seats – far higher than the 140-seat target set by its chief strategist Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister has been instrumental in the victory, holding more than 30 rallies in the state after the election was announced. This evening, he will kick off the mega celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The victory has scotched speculations of a latent anti-incumbency in the state, which the BJP has been ruling since 1995. It has also underscored the personal popularity of the Prime Minister, whose ties with his home state has remained strong through his years in Delhi.