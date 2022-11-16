BJP Kidnapped Our Gujarat Candidate, Missing Since Yesterday, Alleges AAP

"This is the kidnapping of democracy, not just a candidate," Manish Sisodia alleged.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its candidate in Gujarat has been missing along with his family since yesterday. "BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala," Manish Sisodia said today.

Kanchan Jariwala is AAP's candidate from Surat (East).

Mr Sisodia said the BJP was "panicking" about losing the Gujarat election and had therefore resorted to kidnapping an AAP candidate.

"Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday. He had gone to get his nomination papers scrutinized. The moment he came out of the office after getting his nomination scrutinized, BJP's goons took him away. Now it is not known where he is," said the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who is AAP's number two leader.

"This is dangerous. This is the kidnapping of democracy, not just a candidate," he alleged.

Several AAP leaders have tweeted the allegations.

"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP's Raghav Chadha called it "murder of democracy".

The BJP has not responded to AAP's allegations till now.

The ruling party, in power in Gujarat for 27 years, faces an aggressive challenge this time from AAP, which has turned the traditional BJP versus Congress rivalry in the state into a triangular contest.

Gujarat votes on December 1 and 5 for a new government. The results will be declared on December 8.