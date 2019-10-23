"Great Initiative": Congress's Salman Khurshid On Centre's Health Scheme

"This is a great initiative for poor as well as middle class," Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on the Aayushman Bharat scheme

Lucknow: 

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday praised the Aayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, saying it must get everyone's support.

"This is a great initiative for poor as well as middle class. Everyone should support the scheme. This is a good scheme that must get support from every person," Mr Khurshid said at the 15th meeting of the Finance Commission in Lucknow.

However, he said the Aayushman Bharat scheme has not been implemented properly and the funds allocated for it has not been spent.

The Aayushman Bharat scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide health benefits to people at a very lost cost.



