'Great Initiative': Congress's Salman Khurshid On Centre's Health Scheme

Congress's Salman Khurshid said funds for the Aayushman Bharat scheme should be spent well

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday praised the Aayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, saying it must get everyone's support.

"This is a great initiative for poor as well as middle class. Everyone should support the scheme. This is a good scheme that must get support from every person," Mr Khurshid said at the 15th meeting of the Finance Commission in Lucknow.

However, he said the Aayushman Bharat scheme has not been implemented properly and the funds allocated for it has not been spent.

The Aayushman Bharat scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide health benefits to people at a very lost cost.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.