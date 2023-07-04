Grand-nephew Explains Why Ajit Faction Still Using Sharad Pawar's Name

Rohit Pawar, the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party MLA, has a simple theory on why the Ajit Pawar faction of the party is using the name of Sharad Pawar despite rejecting him and his ideology. "They know they cannot win elections without the name of Sharad Pawar. That's why they are using this name," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday along with eight NCP MLAs, has been insistent that his uncle still heads the party, even though he is ready to go to the Election Commission to wrest the party name and election symbol.

Rohit Pawar, said he was still unclear why a powerful leader like Ajit Pawar, who could wind up as the Chief Minister in a year's time, would break ranks and join the BJP.

"A person who is the leader of the opposition now, there's a big possibility that he would become a Chief Minister in the future. Currently, people are against the BJP and the Shinde government. We will be going to election in one year. Why just for one year, you went to power?" he told NDTV .

"However, it is all about the thought process. If for temporary gains or for one year, he is going for power, things would be easier… Thought process is very important and fighting for a particular thought process is important. Even if the path is challenging, you should use that. Sharad Pawar has chosen that path," he said.

At the moment, the number of MLAs on each side is crucial. Ajit Pawar is yet to release the list of MLAs supporting him, though he said he has the backing of 40-plus MLAs.

The Sharad Pawar faction has expelled nine MLAs and demanded action against leaders like Praful Patel. The veteran leader, however, has said he would not take the legal route and would wait for the people's verdict.

Sharad Pawar's daughter, MP Supriya Sule, said they keep family and politics apart. Ajit Pawar, she said, will always be her big brother.

Rohit Pawar admitted that the family has been disturbed. "As far as family is concerned, we are disturbed. When I look at Ajit Pawar, he is a tall leader, he has a lot of potential and he has helped me personally and politically too," he said. The question of MLAs on each side will be settled tomorrow, he added.

Both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have called a meeting of their supporters on Wednesday. Pawar Senior's meeting is at Yashwant Rao Chavan Center and Ajit Pawar will meet his loyalists at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, Bandra. It is expected that the show of strength will clear the picture regarding numbers on each side.