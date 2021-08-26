Government Approves 9, Including 3 Women, For Elevation To Supreme Court

The nine names include eight judges and one lawyer from the Supreme Court Bar

The government has approved all nine names, including three women judges, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as judges of the top court. The names have been sent to the President for issuing warrant of appointments.

Justice BV Nagarathna, one of the women judges, of the Karnataka High Court is in line to become the first Chief Justice of India - scripting a historical first.

The new judges will be sworn in once the President formally approves the recommendations.

It is probably for the first time that nine names have been recommended for elevation to the top court and it has been approved by the government.

They are Karnataka High Court Chief Justice AS Oka; Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath; Sikkim Chief Justice JK Maheshwari; Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli; Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Kerala High Court Judge, Justice CT Ravikumar; Madras High Court Judge, Justice MM Sundresh; Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Bela M Trivedi; and Senior Advocate PS Narasimha.

The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges and with nine new judges being appointed, there will be one vacancy.