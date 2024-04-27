Gold Worth Rs 70 Lakh Found In Man's Rectum At Trichy Airport: Officials

Officials seized a 977 grams of 24 carat gold worth Rs 70.58 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

According to the officials, the gold was concealed in the three packets consisting of 1081 grams of paste like material in the rectum of the passenger.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Trichy on the Air India Express. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, this March, the Air Intelligence Unit officials at Tiruchirappalli airport seized 410 grams of gold valued at Rs. 26.62 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore.

According to the officials, the seized gold consisted of 330 grams of 24 carat gold extracted from paste-like material and 80 grams of 22 carat gold concealed inside the vest of a passenger travelling from Singapore to Trichy.



