Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore Smuggled In From Myanmar; Man Arrested In Bengal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth Rs 3 crore which was smuggled into India from Myanmar, an official statement said Sunday.

Acting on inputs, the DRI intercepted a man from a train at New Jalpaiguri railway station and seized 56 gold biscuits, weighing 9.2 kg, from him. He was transporting them from Assam's Guwahati to West Bengal's Kolkata, it said.

The smuggled gold biscuits were concealed in a specially tailored cloth belt tied around his waist and under the insoles of his sports shoe, the statement issued by the DRI said.

The gold was smuggled from Myanmar to India through the Indo-Myanmar border of Manipur, it said.

The arrested man is a resident of village Purba Para, Hooghly in West Bengal.

He had received the cache of gold from a Manipuri person at Guwahati, the probe agency said.

The total value of the recovered 9.296 kg of gold biscuits of foreign origin was ascertained to be Rs 3.08 crore as per the prevailing market rate, the DRI said.

With this seizure, in the current financial year, in the region spread over West Bengal and the north-eastern states, the DRI has seized over 345.6 kg of gold and gold jewellery valued at closed to Rs 107.23 crore, which was smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and even China, it said.