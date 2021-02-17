Goddess Saraswati Crowns A 'Corora Warrior' At A Bengal Pandal. See Pic

Goddess Saraswati 'crowning' a health worker amid Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to express gratitude to healthcare workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a puja committee in West Bengal's Birbhum, installed an idol of Saraswati crowning a 'corona warrior'. The goddess of knowledge and wisdom was seen 'crowning' a healthcare worker in blue hospital clothes and white lab coat, seated in front of her. A white swan, the vehicle of Saraswati and the veena were placed next to the goddess. Saraswati Puja was celebrated on Basant Panchami acoss the country. The visarjan or immersion will take place today.

Bengal is known for innovative idols, whether it's Durga Puja or Kali Puja or Saraswati Puja. Amid the pandemic, we have come across many pandemic-based idols and puja pandals during the festivals since lasy year. Even the sweet shops had sandesh with spikes looking like the coronavirus.

The deadly infection keeps authorities on their toes during the festivals as people tend to ignore precautionary steps like maintaining social distance and wearing masks. During Valentine's Day, earlier in the week, the Mumbai Police put out two creative tweets on prioritising precautions against Covid-19 even when socializing.

In a sweet and cute message on Twitter, the Mumbai Police wrote: "Distance makes love grow stronger". The funny gif shows a boy and a girl with masks and six hearts between them. Along with the gif it said, "All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this Valentine's Day".

With 11,610 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries stands at 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.