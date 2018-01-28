Goa's Minerals Could Exhaust In Decade Or Two, Says Geologist Professor Ashoka G Dessai's book is a first of its kind reference book on the geology and minerals of Goa.

Share EMAIL PRINT The geologist said that the material that is left for extraction in Goa is only laterite. Panaji: 'Geology and Mineral Resources of Goa', a book by renowned geologist Professor Ashoka G Dessai, was launched by Professor Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography today.



"The ores which exist in Goa will be exhausted within a decade or two, that is why we will have to search for alternate minerals," Mr Dessai said while introducing his book, which is a first of its kind reference book on the geology and minerals of Goa.



He said that the material that is left for extraction in Goa is only laterite, adding that it was extremely important.



"Many developed countries have to depend on developing countries for minerals from laterites. These laterites are extremely important as they contain a group of 15 elements which are called as rare earth minerals; these rare earth minerals have tremendous applications." Mr Dessai explained.



"They are concentrated only in laterites and we have them in abundance. You get gold in laterite, But there are problems in utilising them on a commercial scale," he added.



He said that laterite was also found below sea level in Goa and added that it was a novelty. "The laterite below sea level is a novelty. It shows the paleo-tectonics that the western margin has undergone. The sea levels about 6,000 years ago were at least 100 metres below. It is at this time these laterites were formed," he informed.



