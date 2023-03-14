Goa Governor Says Raj Bhavan Should Be Open For Public, Ready To Move Out

People should be able to see the beauty of the Raj Bhavan building, said the governer

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has said he would not mind moving out of the 450-year-old heritage structure of Raj Bhavan so that the historical premises can be opened for public viewing.

The governor, who has been touring the state and launching various initiatives, said people should be able to see the beauty of the Raj Bhavan building.

The 16th-century fort-turned-palace which stands atop a cliff overlooking Rivers Zuari and Mandovi besides the Arabian Sea has been the governor's home since the Portuguese times.

Speaking with PTI, Mr Pillai said as a public servant, he always feels that the public should be allowed to visit Raj Bhavan.

"The public can not be allowed (at present) by complying with legal formalities. I will make the proposal after discussing it with the higher-ups, Government of Goa and Central government," he said.

If the proposal is accepted, people can have access to Raj Bhavan while all security protocols will remain in place, he added.

If necessary, he will also propose to shift his own residence to some adjacent place, the governor said.

When the governor is living in the building, it is difficult to give people a free access to the premises, Mr Pillai said.

