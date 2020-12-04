GHMC Elections 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins

Hyderabad Civic Body Elections: Polls saw a voter turnout of 46.55% (Representational)

The counting for the bitterly-fought Hyderabad civic body polls has begun. Despite the high-pitched and polarising campaigns by most parties that seemed to focus more on Pakistan and Mohammad Ali Jinnah than sanitation, roads and water supply, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls reported an unimpressive 46.55 per cent voter turnout on Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting that will take place at 30 places with the help of over 8,000 personnel. The counting will be recorded with security cameras installed at every table, officials have said. The results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night since the elections used ballot papers.

Here are the Live Updates of the counting for Hyderabad Civic Polls:

Dec 04, 2020 08:17 (IST) Hyderabad Civic Poll Results: "Expecting To Win Over 100 Seats," Says Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha

"We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI.

"We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI.

Dec 04, 2020 08:15 (IST) Hyderabad Civic Poll Results: Counting Begins



Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins. #Telanganahttps://t.co/VxDKDtSsgs - ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Dec 04, 2020 08:00 (IST) Hyderabad Civic Poll Results: Counting To Begin Soon

Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre. pic.twitter.com/RWRMUMniGn - ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Dec 04, 2020 07:59 (IST) After High-Decibel Campaigns, Low Turnout In Hyderabad Civic Election

Voters in Hyderabad did not seem to share the same excitement and enthusiasm that political leaders have shown in the weeklong high-decibel campaign run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. Voting was at hardly 37 per cent at 5 pm after 10 hours of voting on Tuesday.