Ghaziabad Court Chaos After Judge vs Lawyer, Cops Chase Away Advocates

Chaos broke out at Ghaziabad district court today after an argument between a judge and a lawyer. As more lawyers gathered in the judge's chamber and created a ruckus, police had to be called in to bring the situation under control. Shocking visuals showed cops lifting chairs and chasing the lawyers away. Later, paramilitary personnel also joined the security action to control the situation.

Reports said several lawyers were injured and the Bar Association has now called a meeting to discuss the situation. After they were chased out of the judge's chamber, the lawyers gathered outside and staged a demonstration against the security forces' action against them.

According to preliminary information, the judge and the lawyer had an altercation over a bail petition.