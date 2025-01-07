Advertisement
INDIA
World
GDP Estimated To Grow At 6.4% In 2024-25 Compared To 8.2% In 2023-24

The projection is lower than the recent Reserve Bank estimate of 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 2025.

Read Time: 1 min
The NSO released the first advance estimates of national income for 2024-25.

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 against 8.2 per cent in the previous fiscal year, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Tuesday in its first advance estimates of national accounts.

Releasing the first advance estimates of national income for 2024-25, the NSO said, "real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2 per cent in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY2023-24".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

GDP India, GDP FY25, FY 2025
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.