GDP Estimated To Grow At 6.4% In 2024-25 Compared To 8.2% In 2023-24

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 6.4 per cent in 2024-25 against 8.2 per cent in the previous fiscal year, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Tuesday in its first advance estimates of national accounts.

The projection is lower than the recent Reserve Bank estimate of 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 2025.

Releasing the first advance estimates of national income for 2024-25, the NSO said, "real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2 per cent in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY2023-24".

