In Pics: Jeet Adani, Diva Jaimin Shah's <i> Jaimala </i> Ceremony

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, at a "small and extremely private function" in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The wedding festivities started at 2pm and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Adani township Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

Gautam Adani had earlier said Jeet's wedding will be a "simple and traditional" ceremony, and not a star-studded spectacle. The clarification put to rest rumours that claimed that a host of global celebrities like Taylor Swift were to attend the event.

Jeet and Diva have dedicated their wedding to highlighting causes that matter deeply to them, making the occasion a blend of tradition, elegance, and social impact, according to sources close to the family.

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra has joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to custom-make shawls for both Jeet and Diva.

Gautam Adani earlier shared that the couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

In a post on X on Friday, Gautam Adani said: "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

Last month, after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Gautam Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet, too, is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair."

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.