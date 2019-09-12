Ganpati Visarjan Today: Know All About Ganehsa Idol Immersion Ceremony

Ganpati Visarjan coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, considered auspicious for idol immersion.

Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Utsav, which began on Ganesha Chaturthi 10 days ago, culminates today on Ganesha Visarjan or Ganpati Visarjan. While many families immerse the Ganesha idols on 3rd, 5th or 7th day, Anant Chaturdashi, the 11th day of the festival, is the most significant day for Ganesha Visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi is a day to worship Lord Vishnu in his eternal form - Anant. The Ganesha idols are immersed today in a water body as devotees join the procession amidst chants of "Ganapati Bappa Morya" and "Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai". Ganesha Visarjan is also known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam in Telugu speaking regions.

Ganesh Visarjan Puja Muhurat:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 6:08 am to 07:40 am

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 10:45 am to 03:22 pm

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:54 pm to 06:27 pm

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:27 pm to 09:22 pm

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:18 am to 01:45 am, September 13

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:06 am on September 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:35 am on September 13, 2019

(Per drikpanchang.com)

With lakhs of people expected to participate in key processions like 'Lalbaug cha Raja', officials have taken appropriate security measures for crowd management.

Watch the aarti being performed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. The Ganpati idol immersion will take place today.

More than 40,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure that the Ganesh idol immersion (Ganesh Visarjan) processions passes off smoothly today. Key routes of processions will be monitored by drones. In Mumbai, immersion of idols will take place at 129 places including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, and at Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea.

