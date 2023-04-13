Fugitive Amritpal Singh Hiding In Rajasthan? New Details Emerge

Punjab police has been searching for Amritpal Singh Since March 18

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run for almost a month, could possibly he hiding in Rajasthan, say Punjab police intelligence sources.

The Punjab police, which has been searching for the 30-year-old Khalistani supporter since March 18, has sought the help of Rajasthan police.

The Khalistani leader, who styles himself after the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is being searched by cops in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, say sources

The cops have been searching for him in the border areas of the two states.

Earlier this month, Amritpal Singh's close aide Pappalpreet Singh was caught in Amritsar district and detained under the National Security Act.

Last Month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed the Punjab police and questioned how Amritpal Singh could give them the slip repeatedly.

"You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing. How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the High Court asked the Punjab government, calling it an intelligence failure.

Amritpal Singh and his associates have been charged in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.