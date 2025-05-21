Forced Conversion, Rape, Blackmail: What Probe Team Found In Bhopal Case

A probe committee of the National Commission for Women has made shocking revelations in the case of rape and blackmail of college girls in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested five persons in the case after six victims -- including two sisters - came forward. One of the accused is on the run. The committee believes the accused may be linked to drug smuggling or a big criminal network.

There are allegations that women have been lured by the promise of love, given expensive gifts, luxury cars, plied with drinks and raped. Obscene videos were taken and they were blackmailed later.

From May 3-5, the team of the National Commission for Women -- which includes former Jharkhand police chief Nirmal Kaur, lawyer Nirmala Nayak and Ashutosh Pandey -- conducted the investigation and submitted its report to the Chief Minister and the Governor.

The commission found that an organised criminal network at work here. They were also conducting the sexual exploitation, as well as forced religious conversion.

"This is not just rape... it is an organized racket. An organized 'love jihad gang'. The accused were financially normal, but their high-profile lifestyle - turns the needle of suspicion towards drugs and international network," the report said.

The committee has recommended investigation of foreign funding and ideological network in the case.

"The team of state Women's Commission has submitted the report but what has the MP government done till now?" questioned Sangeeta Sharma, former Member, State Women Commission.

"The team of National Human Rights came and went, they also submitted the report. It has expressed the possibility of a big network. But no arrest has been made till now. What is the MP government and police doing? Why no arrest has been made till now? Many answers are still confusing," she added.

"The report is absolutely correct," said Bhopal MP Alok Sharma. "There is no doubt in the report of the National Women Commission. They have said the right thing. I have said this many times before. After all, who are funding love jihad? Their bank accounts should be investigated," he added.

