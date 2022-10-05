For 'Obscene' Dance On Ramlila Stage In UP, Case Filed Against Organisers

The public can be heard loudly cheering the dancer.

Uttar Pradesh cops have filed a case against 10 members of a Ramlila committee after a video of an "indecent" dance being performed on a stage surfaced on social media. The video was from Panwasa village, Sambhal police said in a statement.

An FIR was lodged against 10 members of the Ramlila committee. Some unidentified performers were also booked, police have said. The organisers have been warned against indulging in any such action again, the police statement said.

In the video, Ravana is sitting on the stage and a dancer is trying to woo him by dancing to the hit item song "Kanta Laga" in front of him.

Such 'obscene' dance are, however, common in many cities of UP during Ramlila.

Another video from Hapur showed two professional dancers trying to woo Ravana, who sits on the stage.

In yet another Ramlila, Lord Ram and Sita are sitting on the stage while a woman doing an 'obscene' dance is dragging an elderly person to the stage.