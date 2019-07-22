Fire At MTNL Building In Mumbai's Bandra, Around 100 Trapped On Terrace

The fire is confined to the 3rd and 4th floor of the nine-storey MTNL building

A huge fire has broken out in a building in Mumbai's Bandra West area. The building houses the state-run telecom company MTNL. Around 100 people are feared trapped on the terrace of the building. 14 fire engines are at the spot to douse the level-four fire

The fire is confined to the 3rd and 4th floor of the nine-storey building, situated at SV Road in suburban Bandra, report says.

As of now, there are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

