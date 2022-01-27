Case Against Google's Sundar Pichai After Filmmaker's Copyright Complaint

Along with Sundar Pichai, five others from the tech giant have been named in the FIR. (File photo)

A case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five others from the tech giant over the alleged copyright infringement of a Bollywood movie on YouTube.

Bollywood filmmaker Suneel Darshan in his complaint against Mr Pichai said that he has not sold the rights of his 2017 film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' to anyone or released it, however, it is running on YouTube with millions of views.

He claimed that the content has been "blatantly" used with over a billion infringements and a huge amount of money is being made by the illegal uploading of his film.

"I hold Sundar Pichai responsible since he represents Google. I have tracked over 1 billion views of my 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' have been recorded. No action has been taken despite this concern being raised with the company," Mr Darshan said.

Along with Mr Pichai, Gautam Anand ( head of youtube), Joe Grier- Grievance officer and four employees of the tech giant are among the officials named in the FIR.

The film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' was written, produced and directed by Suneel Darshan. It had Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez and Upen Patel in lead roles.

Sundar Pichai was recently conferred India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan.