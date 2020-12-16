Farmers Protest Live Updates: 'Determined To Win, Will Make Centre Repeal Laws,' Say Protesting Farmers

Farmers Protest: Leaders of protesting farmers have hardened their stand on farm laws

Leaders of protesting farmers have asserted they will "make" the Centre repeal the three new farm laws, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border in Delhi, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying ''we won't repeal these laws'', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he added.

This comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting off farmers' shoulders.

The Prime Minister also made a strong pitch for the farm laws enacted in September, describing them as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations. "I want to reiterate that my government is ready 24 hours to resolve all your doubts."

As leaders of multiple farmer unions sought to ratchet up pressure on the Centre declaring their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests: