Farmers March To Delhi Live Updates: Wrong To Use Water Cannons At Farmers, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Massive security arrangements have been made at the borders with Delhi at Gurugram and Faridabad.

Massive protests are being held by thousands of farmers who have gathered at the border of Delhi for their march towards the national capital against the centre's new farm laws. On Wednesday, protesting farmers in BJP-ruled Haryana had a tough time marching towards Delhi as the state police set up barricades and deployed water cannons across the state.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have planned a march to the national capital today and tomorrow. The Delhi government has refused to allow any rally in the city, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, criticised the police for using water cannons on the protesters. "The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

Delhi's borders at Gurugram and Faridabad have been sealed and metro services have been affected.

Here are the live updates of farmers' protest march to Delhi:

Farmers throw barricades into river at Shambhu border.

Nov 26, 2020 10:50 (IST) Last night, Haryana police used water cannons at least twice, in the freezing cold, to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi. But that failed to stop the protesters, who marched on, stopping at Karnal and Sonipat for the night.

The protests at Shambhu border has got tense. Farmers have jumped barricades set up by Haryana police, forcing them to use water cannons and tear gas.

Nov 26, 2020 10:38 (IST) LIVE visuals from Haryana | Tear gas shelling, water cannons being fired at farmers from five states, by security personnel deployed by the BJP-ruled state, which is determined to stop them from crossing state borders.



Nov 26, 2020 10:26 (IST) "Delhi Chalo" protest march: Curbs at several Punjab-Haryana border joints



Security deployment has been increased near Karna lake in Haryana''s Karnal, in view of farmers'' ''Delhi Chalo'' protest march.

A traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Jammu highway due to a strike called by farmers.

Nov 26, 2020 10:19 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal backs farmers, says peaceful protest is their constitutional right



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal this morning backed the farmers' protest.

Nov 26, 2020 10:13 (IST) Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have planned a march to the national capital today and tomorrow. While the Arvind Kejriwal government has said these protest marches won't be allowed, metro services have been curtailed as precautionary measures.