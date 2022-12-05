Farm Fire Count Declines Between September 15-October 30 In North Indian States: Data

In 2021, there were 11 districts with a fire count of more than 3,000. (FILE)

The total number of paddy crop residue burning events during September 15-October 30 period in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have come down to 53,792 this year, a reduction of over 31 per cent, compared to the corresponding period in 2021, according to data shared by authorities on Monday.

The total active fire counts (for 'kharif' season) in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and Delhi for 2021 had stood at 78,550 in 2021.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas in a statement also said that out of the 23 districts of Punjab, the five hotspot districts with maximum number of crop burning events during the current year are Sangrur, Bhatinda, Firozpur, Muktsar and Moga, recording a total of 21,882 fire counts, i.e., 43.83 per cent of the total fire counts during the current year. Only one district reported more than 5,000 fire counts during the current year. In comparison, in 2021, the five districts of Punjab reported more than 5,000 fire counts totalling 32,053, contributing to 44.95 per cent of the fire counts, it said.

In 2021, there were 11 districts with a fire count of more than 3,000 contributing to 79.6 per cent of the total fire counts reported in Punjab. In 2022, there were only seven 7 districts with more than 3,000 fire counts contributing to 57 per cent of the total fire counts. The single day highest fire counts in Punjab stood at 3,916 in 2022 as compared to 5,327 in 2021, i.e., a reduction of about 26.5 per cent, the CAQM said in the statement.

"Ludhiana and Malerkotla reported more than 50 per cent reduction in active fire counts in 2022 compared to 2021. Maximum reduction in active fire events in Punjab this year was reported from Ludhiana district with a reduction of 3,135 farm fire events (from 5817 to 2682)," it added.

The CAQM in its statement said that "the total paddy crop residue burning events in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, during the period from 15.09.2022 to 30.11.2022, registered a significant overall reduction of 31.5 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2021".

Also, out of 22 districts of Haryana, the five hotspot districts with maximum number of farm fire counts this year are -- Fatehabad, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa and Kurukshetra, which recorded 2,548 fire counts, i.e., 69.6 per cent of the total fire counts during current year, it said.

While Haryana witnessed a reduction of 47.6 per cent in the active fire counts (for 'kharif' season), Punjab saw a reduction of 30 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year, the statement said.

The NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi in total also saw a reduction of 19.3 per cent in farm fire counts this year, it added.

Maximum reduction in active fire events in Punjab and Haryana this year has been reported from Ludhiana and Fatehabad districts respectively.

Maximum contribution of farm fires to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was 34 per cent in current year (on November 11) as against 48 per cent last year (on November 7), it added.

The daily average air quality index (AQI) for November 2022 was recorded as 320.60 as compared to 376.50 of November 2021, i.e., a reduction of about 56 points on a daily basis, it said.

The Environment Ministry in a statement on Monday said that the significant reduction in paddy crop residue burning events in the current year is "reflective of vigorous and consistent efforts" made by the central government and state governments and other stakeholders.

